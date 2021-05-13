Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $85.34 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.72.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

