Sandy Spring Bank Buys 6,514 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 345,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.46 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.26.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

