San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $5.10. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 146,595 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $233.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0262 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

