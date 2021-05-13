Sampo Oyj’s (SAXPY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sampo Oyj from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SAXPY opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

