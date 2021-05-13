Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Salvatore Ferragamo has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.