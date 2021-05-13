salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,744,349,000 after buying an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $213.49. The stock had a trading volume of 103,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,337. The firm has a market cap of $196.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.57 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

