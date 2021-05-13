salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.9% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.49.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,337. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

