SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,478.52 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

