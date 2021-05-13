Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 10,856 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Lyft makes up approximately 0.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Lyft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $551,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lyft by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,568,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $322,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

LYFT opened at $47.42 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

