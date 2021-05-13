Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $57.19 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $261.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.