Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $437,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 58,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,568,810. The company has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average of $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

