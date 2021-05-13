Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Twilio comprises about 1.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Twilio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total transaction of $1,470,849.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $302.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $177.13 and a one year high of $457.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.