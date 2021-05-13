Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,644. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.69.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

