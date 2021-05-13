Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Safe Bulkers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

NYSE SB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. 32,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $398.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

