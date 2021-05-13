SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFQ. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.72 ($20.84).

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

Shares of SAF-Holland stock opened at €13.94 ($16.40) on Wednesday. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €4.13 ($4.86) and a 1 year high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.16 and its 200 day moving average is €11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.80 million and a PE ratio of 47.53.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.