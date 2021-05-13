Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by 22.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SBRA opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

