RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s (RWEOY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RWEOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

RWEOY traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $36.83. 41,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,962. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.77.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $1.9081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.48%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

