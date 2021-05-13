RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Announces Earnings Results

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 41,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $47.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RWEOY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

