Rublix (RBLX) Market Cap Tops $847,310.73

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Rublix has a total market cap of $847,310.73 and approximately $566.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rublix has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Rublix coin can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rublix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.97 or 0.00605680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00236183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.39 or 0.01260556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.03 or 0.00994185 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io

Buying and Selling Rublix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rublix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rublix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.