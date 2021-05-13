Royale Finance (ROYA) Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.21 or 0.00582513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.00232252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004143 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.04 or 0.01203200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.01069243 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.