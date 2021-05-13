Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives $47.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS RDS-A traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,111,510 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

