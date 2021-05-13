Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$58.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Shares of SII opened at C$54.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$52.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 42.66. Sprott has a one year low of C$34.00 and a one year high of C$57.79.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$38.67 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.