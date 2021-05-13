Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$17.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.59.

CCO stock opened at C$23.33 on Monday. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.10.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

