Roth Capital Boosts Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $12.50

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price lifted by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $750.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.