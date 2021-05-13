Rosenblatt Securities Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $45.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 151,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,680,141. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3,736.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 682,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 665,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

