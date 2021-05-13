Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s stock price was down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 19,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,112,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Root in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

