Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 18,738 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $183.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.87. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $92.13 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.