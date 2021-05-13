Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 41,689 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.31.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.