Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 3,611 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $168.04 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.