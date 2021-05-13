Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 15,531 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.78.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Argus upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.