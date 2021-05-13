Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $317.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.31 and a 200 day moving average of $284.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.20 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.87.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

