Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Given New $67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global restated a mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.86.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

