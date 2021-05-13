Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

