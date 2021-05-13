Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.
In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,798.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
