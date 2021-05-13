Rio DeFi Hits Market Cap of $27.69 Million (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00086799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01084221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00112254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

