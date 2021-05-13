Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Announces Earnings Results

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.63. Ring Energy has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.36.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.