Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTMVY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Rightmove has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

