Richard Lynn Bachman Sells 999,999 Shares of Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Stock

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 999,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $759,999.24.

Richard Lynn Bachman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Richard Lynn Bachman sold 994,199 shares of Dakota Territory Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $497,099.50.

DTRC opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Dakota Territory Resource Corp. has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

