Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report $217.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $210.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $927.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.77 million to $930.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $979.63 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $987.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,972.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,703,000 after buying an additional 310,108 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,381,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,985,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,272,000 after buying an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,995,000 after buying an additional 146,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 107,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.77. 450,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

