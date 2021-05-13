Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 38,582 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $296,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20.

RVLV stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $59.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,808,000 after acquiring an additional 75,780 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,663.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.