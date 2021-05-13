Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 200,000 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $59.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

