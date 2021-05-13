Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Up 3.8%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 8,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 627,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 778,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,722,000 after buying an additional 136,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,236,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after buying an additional 76,031 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after buying an additional 1,025,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.