Revolution Medicines, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Revolution Medicines in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of RVMD opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,940.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,446.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

