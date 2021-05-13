Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Announces Earnings Results

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%.

RVNC traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 3,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,531. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

