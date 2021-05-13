Retirement Group LLC Takes $140,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 59,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $76.56 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71.

