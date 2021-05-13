Retirement Group LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of DIAL stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

