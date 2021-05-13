Retirement Group LLC Invests $54,000 in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 754.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORGO stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

ORGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

