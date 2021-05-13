Retirement Group LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total value of $19,427,300.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,695,460,275.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,407 shares of company stock valued at $56,280,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

MA opened at $356.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.01. The firm has a market cap of $353.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

