Retirement Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $227.94 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

