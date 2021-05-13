Retirement Group LLC Buys 732 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 488.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

