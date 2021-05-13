Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASM International (ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/5/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/26/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/23/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/22/2021 – ASM International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/22/2021 – ASM International was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/16/2021 – ASM International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/14/2021 – ASM International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/14/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 3/30/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $274.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International NV has a fifty-two week low of $107.45 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.
